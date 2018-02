Feb 27 (Reuters) - HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG:

* FIGURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017: HIGHLIGHT GROUP POSTS SURGE IN EARNINGS - SIGNIFICANTLY OUTPERFORMS FORECAST

* FY NET PROFIT INCREASED TO CHF 23.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 20.3 MILLION)

* SALES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 OF CHF 374.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 441.7 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)