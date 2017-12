Dec 18 (Reuters) - HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: PUBLICATION OF THE OFFER DOCUMENT RELATING TO THE VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG, ISMANING, GERMANY

* ‍ACCEPTANCE PERIOD WILL END ON JANUARY 17, 2018

* ‍ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON JAN 23, 2018 AND END ON FEB 5, 2018​

* ‍CONSIDERATION FOR EACH SHARE TENDERED IN OFFER EUR 2.30​