May 25 (Reuters) - HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG:

* SUCCESSFUL START OF THE HIGHLIGHT GROUP

* Q1 EBIT UP CHF 4.1 MILLION COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR AT CHF 1.2 MILLION

* AT CHF 89.3 MILLION, CONSOLIDATED SALES WAS DOWN CHF 27.4 MILLION ON FIGURE FOR Q1 OF 2019.

* ASSUMES THAT SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS WILL AFFECT HIGHLIGHT GROUP.

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT RISES CHF 3.4 MILLION TO CHF -1.1 MILLION COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR