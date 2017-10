Sept 28 (Reuters) - HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG:

* REGISTRATION BAN AGAINST THE CAPITAL INCREASE OF HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG LIFTED

* ‍RULING OF CANTONAL COURT IS IMMEDIATELY ENFORCEABLE​

* ‍AS A RESULT OF CAPITAL INCREASE HLC WILL GENERATE REVENUES OF AROUND EUR 81.9 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)