April 20 (Reuters) - HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT AG :

* 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS IMPROVED TO CHF 7.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF -14.5 MILLION)

* AT CHF 32.5 MILLION, FY EBIT WAS WELL ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL (CHF -0.5 MILLION)

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED TO CHF 0.84 (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF -1.69)

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES AMOUNTED TO CHF 504.6 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)