BRIEF-HighPoint Resources Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures Of $500 Mln To $550 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) -

* HIGHPOINT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING GUIDANCE, PROVIDES INITIAL 2019 OUTLOOK AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

* HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP SEES 2018 PRO FORMA PRODUCTION SALES VOLUMES OF 11.0-11.5 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT

* HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $500 MILLION TO $550 MILLION

* HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP - SEES 2019 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUMES OF 18-20 MMBOE

* HIGHPOINT RESOURCES SEES 2019 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUMES OF 18-20 MMBOE WITH ASSOCIATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $575 MILLION TO $625 MILLION

* HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP - OPERATING CASH FLOW TO EXCEED CAPEX IN H2 2019 WITH A YEAR-END LEVERAGE RATIO BELOW 1.5 TIMES

* HIGHPOINT RESOURCES - 2018 & 2019 CAPITAL PROGRAM WILL BE PRIMARILY INTERNALLY FUNDED