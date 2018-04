BRIEF-Highpower International Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.31

April 2 (Reuters) - Highpower International Inc:

* HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL REPORTS UNAUDITED FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE UP MORE THAN 10 PERCENT

* ‍”ARE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUR GROWTH IN 2018 AND BEYOND”​

* ‍SETTING UP PRODUCTION WORKSHOP IN HUIZHOU FACILITY,; EXPECTED TO REACH TARGET DAILY PRODUCTION VOLUME OF 100,000 PIECES BY Q2

* ‍A NEW BUILDING IN HUIZHOU FACILITY WILL BE COMPLETED BY MAY 2019​

* Q1 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF OVER 10 PERCENT GROWTH EXCLUDES GANZHOU HIGHPOWER IMPACT