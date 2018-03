March 12 (Reuters) - Highpower International Inc:

* HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2017 SALES $243.2 MILLION TO $245.2 MILLION

* ‍COMPANY’S TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE IN Q4 WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY GROWTH FROM GANZHOU HIGHPOWER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: