FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 days
BRIEF-Hightimes seeks public listing through business combination with Origo
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 12:57 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Hightimes seeks public listing through business combination with Origo

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Origo Acquisition Corp

* Hightimes holding corp. Seeks public listing through business combination with origo acquisition corporation

* Origo acquisition corp - high times existing equity valued at approximately $250 million in the merger

* Origo acquisition corp - high times’ management team, led by adam levin, will continue to run the combined company post-transaction

* Origo acquisition corp - origo will acquire 100% of the equity of high times in exchange for 23.5 million newly-issued shares of origo

* Origo acquisition-at closing, current shareholders of high times, co to hold about 83% and 17%, respectively, of shares of publicly traded co’s stock

* Origo acquisition corp - two current members of the origo board, or their designees, will join high times as independent directors

* Origo acquisition corp - the boards of directors of both high times and origo have unanimously approved the proposed transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.