BRIEF-Highwoods $0.55 Net Income Per Share For Fourth Quarter

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Highwoods Properties Inc:

* HIGHWOODS ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC - $0.55 NET INCOME PER SHARE FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2017‍​

* HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC - $0.84 FFO PER SHARE FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC - PROVIDES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK OF $3.35 TO $3.47 PER SHARE

* HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC - FOR 2018 PROJECTS 1.0% TO 2.0% GROWTH IN SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI

* HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC - QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI GREW BY 2.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR