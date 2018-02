Feb 22 (Reuters) - Highwoods Properties Inc:

* HIGHWOODS PRICES $350 MILLION OF 4.125% NOTES DUE 2028

* HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES - OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, PRICED A $350 MILLION OFFERING OF 4.125% UNSECURED NOTES​

* HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC - NOTES ARE DUE MARCH 15, 2028 AND WERE PRICED TO YIELD 4.271%​

* HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC - ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES WILL BE USED TO REPAY OR REPURCHASE OUTSTANDING DEBT​