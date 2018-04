April 24 (Reuters) - Highwoods Properties Inc:

* HIGHWOODS ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE

* SEES 2018 GROWTH IN SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI IN RANGE 1.0% - 2.0%

* ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.82 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: