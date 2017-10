Oct 25 (Reuters) - Highwoods Properties Inc

* Highwoods announces availability of third quarter 2017 results

* Highwoods Properties Inc qtrly FFO per share ‍​$0.86

* Highwoods Properties Inc - updates 2017 FFO outlook to $3.36 to $3.38 per share ‍​

* Highwoods Properties Inc sees growth in same property cash noi in range of 3.75 pct to 4.25 pct for 2017‍​

* Highwoods Properties Inc qtrly same property cash NOI grew by 3.4 pct year-over-year‍​