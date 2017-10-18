BRIEF-Highwoods says ‍sold $92.7 mln of non-core properties since Q2

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Highwoods Properties Inc

* Highwoods properties inc says ‍has sold $92.7 million of non-core properties since end of q2 2017​

* Highwoods properties inc says ‍also recast its $200 million unsecured bank term loan by extending term from january 2019 to november 2022​

* Highwoods properties inc - ‍$92.7 million of non-core properties were expected to generate full year 2017 cash noi of $6.9 million and $7.8 million of gaap noi​

* Highwoods properties inc - ‍expects to close up to an additional $44 million of sales prior to year-end​