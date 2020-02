BRIEF-HIIQ Announces Extension Of Strategic Alternatives Review & Preliminary Q4 And Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Health Insurance Innovations Inc :

* HIIQ ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REVIEW & PRELIMINARY Q4 AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS - EXTENDING ITS PROCESS FOR EXPLORING, REVIEWING, EVALUATING ALTERNATIVE STRATEGIES THAT CO COMMENCED IN JULY 2019

* HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS- ALTERNATIVES COULD INCLUDE, AMONG OTHER THINGS, SALE OF COMPANY OR A PORTION THEREOF, A STRATEGIC BUSINESS COMBINATION

* HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS - ALTERNATIVES COULD INCLUDE, AMONG OTHER THINGS, CHANGES IN OPERATIONS/STRATEGY, CONTINUING TO EXECUTE ON CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN

* Q4 2019 TOTAL REVENUE $159 - $164 MILLION

* Q4 2019 ADJUSTED. EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.30 - $2.55

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $161.4 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS - BOARD HAS NOT SET A TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING STRATEGIC REVIEW

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.39 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BOARD HAS NOT MADE ANY DECISIONS RELATED TO STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES AT THIS TIME

* HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS - RECEIVED ADDITIONAL INQUIRIES FROM MULTIPLE NEW STRATEGIC PARTIES EXPRESSING INTEREST IN PARTICIPATING IN PROCESS Source text: (bit.ly/2uIsurt) Further company coverage: