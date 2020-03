March 6 (Reuters) - Hikal Ltd:

* GETS NOTICE FOR CLOSURE OF MAHAD UNIT

* NOTICE BASED ON A COMPLAINT RECEIVED FROM LOCAL COMMUNITY IN TALOJA

* COMPLAINT SAYS TANKER CARRYING BY-PRODUCT OF HIKAL FOUND NEAR RIVER

* REPRESENTING TO REGULATOR FOR WITHDRAWAL OF CLOSURE NOTICE

* SUBMITTED DOCUMENTS PROVING CO NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY POLLUTION

* FILED PETITION IN COURT FOR STAY TO CLOSURE ORDER

* POSSIBILITY OF IMPACT TO OPERATIONS AT SITE UNTIL MATTER RESOLVED