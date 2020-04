April 6 (Reuters) - Hikal Ltd:

* RECEIVED PERMISSION FROM GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES TO RESTART ITS OPERATIONS

* STARTED LIMITED OPERATIONS ON APRIL 5 AT ALL FACTORIES IN TALOJA, MAHAD, PANOLI, BENGALURU AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FACILITY IN PUNE

* EXPECTS OPERATIONS TO RAMP UP OVER NEXT SEVERAL DAYS

* DUE TO CONTINUED RESTRICTION IN MOVEMENT OF GOODS AND PEOPLE BY GOVERNMENT, CO WILL NOT BE ABLE TO OPERATE AT ITS OPTIMAL CAPACITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: