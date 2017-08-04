FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
BRIEF-Hikari Tsushin to issue 16th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 40 bln yen
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gun background checks in July fell most since 2013
Business
Gun background checks in July fell most since 2013
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
U.S.
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
Regulators block testimony ahead of Keystone XL hearings
Reuters Focus
Regulators block testimony ahead of Keystone XL hearings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 4, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Hikari Tsushin to issue 16th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 40 bln yen

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hikari Tsushin Inc

* Says it plans to issue 16th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 40 billion yen, with issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says payment date on Aug. 10, maturity date on Aug. 10, 2027 and coupon rate of 1.78 percent per annum

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd will serve as main underwriter

* The bonds will be used for repayment of loans and bonds and working capital

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aci3kP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.