March 16, 2018 / 6:14 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Hikari Tsushin to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth totaling 50 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Hikari Tsushin Inc

* Says it plans to issue 17th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with interest rate of 0.39 percent per annum and maturity date of March 23, 2023

* Says it plans to issue 18th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 40 billion yen, with interest rate of 1.79 percent per annum and maturity date of March 23, 2033

* Payment date on March 23

* Bonds will be used for repayment of bonds and loans, as well as working capital

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oCbM96

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
