BRIEF-Hikma Launches Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP, In Response To COVID-19 Shortage

May 12 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* HIKMA RESPONDS TO COVID-19 SHORTAGE WITH LAUNCH OF PROPOFOL INJECTABLE EMULSION, USP

* HIKMA - LAUNCH OF PROPOFOL INJECTABLE EMULSION, USP, 20 ML, 50 ML AND 100 ML VIALS, IN UNITED STATES

* HIKMA - PROPOFOL INJECTABLE EMULSION IS CURRENTLY ON FDA’S DRUG SHORTAGE LIST, FOLLOWING A SURGE IN DEMAND DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* HIKMA - FOCUSED OUR US AND GLOBAL MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES ON PRODUCING MEDICINES THAT ARE IN HIGHEST DEMAND DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19