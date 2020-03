BRIEF-Hikma Pharma Extends Voluntary Nationwide Recall Of Ketorolac Tromethamine Injections Due To Potential Small Particulate Presence

March 4 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS USA INC. EXTENDS VOLUNTARY NATIONWIDE RECALL OF KETOROLAC TROMETHAMINE INJECTION, USP 30MG/ML, 1ML FILL/2ML VIALS DUE TO POTENTIAL PRESENCE OF SMALL PARTICULATES

* HIKMA - PRODUCT BEING RECALLED DUE TO PRESENCE OF SMALL VISIBLE PARTICULATE MATTERS OF GELATINOUS/OILY NATURE THAT APPEAR BLACK IN SOME RECALLED LOTS

* HIKMA - LOTS BEING RECALLED WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN MARCH 22, 2018 AND FEBRUARY 21, 2019

* HIKMA - INVESTIGATED CAUSE OF PROBLEM AND DECIDED TO SUSPEND MANUFACTURING OF PRODUCT