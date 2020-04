BRIEF-Hikma Pharmaceutical Maintains 2020 Revenue Outlook

April 30 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* HIKMA PHARMACEUTICAL - TRADING STATEMENT

* HIKMA - PROACTIVELY MANAGING OUR INVENTORY AND STOCK LEVELS AND WORKING CLOSELY WITH OUR SUPPLIER NETWORKS

* HIKMA - FOR FULL YEAR, WE CONTINUE TO EXPECT GENERICS REVENUE IN RANGE OF $700 MILLION TO $750 MILLION

* HIKMA - OUR GUIDANCE ASSUMES THAT WE WILL LAUNCH GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS(®) IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* HIKMA - CONFIDENT IN OUTLOOK FOR BRANDED BUSINESS & CONTINUE TO EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS FOR FY IN 2020

* HIKMA - SUBJECT TO APPROVAL AT TODAY’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, WE WILL BE PAYING A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 30 CENTS PER SHARE

* HIKMA - IN US AND EUROPE, WE ARE SEEING AN INCREASE IN DEMAND ACROSS OUR PORTFOLIO, DRIVEN IN PART BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* HIKMA - EXPECT OUR CORE OPERATING MARGIN FOR GENERICS BUSINESS TO BE BETWEEN 16% AND 18% OR, INCLUDING LAUNCH OF GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS(®), AROUND 20%