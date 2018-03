BRIEF-Hikma Pharmaceuticals CFO Says Expects 2018 Revenue In Range Of $1.85-$2 Bln

March 14 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS CFO SAYS EXPECTS 2018 REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $1.85 BILLION TO CLOSE TO $2 BILLION ‍​

* HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN SAYS EXPECTS HIGH LEVEL OF PRICE EROSION IN U.S. GENERICS MARKET TO CONTINUE INTO 2018‍​

* HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS CFO SAYS EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN THE RANGE OF $120 MILLION TO $140 MILLION

* HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS CFO SAYS CONSOLIDATATION OF MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN U.S WOULD RESULT IN ANOTHER 200 JOB CUTS