BRIEF-Hikma Pharmaceuticals FY Operating Profit Rose 33% To $493 Mln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* FY REVENUE 2.207 BILLION USD

* HIKMA PHARMACEUTICAL - FINAL RESULTS

* FY GROUP CORE OPERATING PROFIT OF $508 MILLION, UP 10%

* FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 44 CENTS PER SHARE, UP FROM 38 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY INJECTABLES CORE REVENUE UP 7% DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR OUR BROAD PORTFOLIO AND RECENT LAUNCHES

* 108 NEW PRODUCTS LAUNCHED ACROSS ALL MARKETS IN 2019, EXPANDING GLOBAL PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

* IN 2020, WE EXPECT INJECTABLES REVENUE TO GROW IN LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* IN 2020, WE EXPECT GENERICS REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF $700 MILLION TO $750 MILLION

* EXPECT BRANDED REVENUE TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY IN 2020.

* DO NOT CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

* DO NOT HAVE EXTENSIVE OPERATIONS OR MANUFACTURING IN CHINA, NOR ARE WE DIRECTLY DEPENDENT ON CHINESE-MANUFACTURED GOODS OR SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: