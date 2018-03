BRIEF-Hikma Pharmaceuticals FY Revenue 1.936 Billion USD

March 14 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* FY OPERATING LOSS -747 MILLION USD VERSUS 302 MILLION USD PROFIT YEAR AGO

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 0.34 USD PER SHARE

* FY CORE EBITDA $‍468​ MILLION VERSUS $493 MILLION AS REPORTED YEAR-AGO

* SAYS GENERICS REVENUE WAS $615 MILLION IN 2017, UP FROM $604 MILLION IN 2016

* ‍EXPECT INJECTABLES REVENUE IN 2018 WILL BE IN RANGE OF $750 MILLION TO $800 MILLION​

* ‍IDENTIFYING FURTHER COST SAVINGS FOR GENERICS BUSINESS​

* SAYS FY CORE OPERATING PROFIT OF $386 MILLION, DOWN 8% AND DOWN 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* ‍EXPECT CORE INJECTABLES OPERATING MARGIN TO RETURN TO MORE NORMALISED LEVELS IN LOW TO MID 30’S IN 2018​

* ‍EXPECT GENERICS REVENUES IN 2018 WILL BE IN RANGE OF $550 MILLION TO $600 MILLION​

* ‍2018 CORE GENERICS OPERATING MARGIN IN LOW SINGLE DIGITS BEFORE ADJUSTING FOR LOWER DEPRECIATION RELATED TO 2017 IMPAIRMENT

* ‍EXPECT 2018 BRANDED REVENUE GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: