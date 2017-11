BRIEF-Hikma Pharmaceuticals says ‍continue to expect FY revenue around $2.0 bln​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC:

* ‍CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUE TO BE AROUND $2.0 BILLION IN CONSTANT CURRENCY IN 2017​

* FOR FULL YEAR ‍CONTINUE TO EXPECT GLOBAL INJECTABLES REVENUE TO BE AROUND $775 MILLION, WITH A VERY STRONG CORE OPERATING MARGIN OF AROUND 39%​

* ‍EXPECT GENERICS REVENUE TO BE AROUND $600 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR AND CORE OPERATING MARGIN TO BE IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS​

* ‍REITERATING EXPECTATION FOR BRANDED REVENUE GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY IN 2017​