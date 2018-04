April 20 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* HIKMA LAUNCHES DEXRAZOXANE FOR INJECTION

* US SUBSIDIARY WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS, LAUNCHED DEXRAZOXANE FOR INJECTION, 250MG AND 500MG VIALS, GENERIC EQUIVALENT TO ZINECARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)