March 31 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* HIKMA PHARMACEUTICAL - HIKMA’S FAVOURABLE RULING IN GENERIC VASCEPA®

* HIKMA - US DISTRICT COURT FOR NEVADA RULED CO’S GENERIC VERSION OF AMARIN CORPORATION’S VASCEPA 1 GM CAPSULES DOES NOT INFRINGE 6 US PATENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: