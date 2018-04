April 24 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* SAYS EXPANDS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH ROVI

* SIGNED A LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH LABORATORIOS FARMACEÚTICOS ROVI SA FOR THEIR ENOXAPARIN BIOSIMILAR

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, HIKMA HAS EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DISTRIBUTE AND MARKET ENOXAPARIN ACROSS ITS MENA MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: