BRIEF-Hiku Brands, Weedmd To Merge To Create Vertically Integrated Industry Leader

April 19 (Reuters) - Hiku Brands Company Ltd:

* PRESS RELEASE - HIKU BRANDS AND WEEDMD TO MERGE IN TRANSFORMATIONAL TRANSACTION TO CREATE VERTICALLY INTEGRATED INDUSTRY LEADER

* HIKU BRANDS COMPANY LTD - WEEDMD SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 1.4185 HIKU COMMON SHARES IN EXCHANGE FOR EACH WEEDMD COMMON SHARE

* HIKU BRANDS COMPANY LTD - ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF EACH OF WEEDMD AND HIKU

* HIKU BRANDS COMPANY LTD - UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, ALAN GERTNER WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF HIKU

* HIKU BRANDS COMPANY LTD - UPON COMPLETION , KEITH MERKER, CURRENTLY CFO OF WEEDMD, WILL ASSUME POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF HIKU

* HIKU BRANDS COMPANY - EXPECTED THAT COMBINED CO TO HAVE A 7-MEMBER BOARD, WITH 3 EACH TO BE APPOINTED BY CO, WEEDMED, ONE MEMBER TO BE MUTUALLY AGREED

* HIKU BRANDS COMPANY LTD - UPON COMPLETION, EXISTING CO & WEEDMD SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51.75% AND 48.25% OF COMBINED CO, RESPECTIVELY

* HIKU BRANDS COMPANY LTD - UPON CLOSING, ANTICIPATED THAT COMMON SHARES OF PRO FORMA RESULTING ENTITY WILL BE LISTED ON TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE