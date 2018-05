May 8 (Reuters) - Hill International Inc:

* HILL INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES RESTATEMENT FILING

* HILL INTERNATIONAL INC - PLANS TO FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTERS ENDED JUNE 30 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2017, BY END OF Q2 OF 2018

* HILL INTERNATIONAL INC - PLANS TO FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 IN Q3 OF 2018