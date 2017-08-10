FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hill International delays filing of Q2 2017 financial results and conference call
August 10, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Hill International delays filing of Q2 2017 financial results and conference call

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hill International Inc

* Hill International delays filing of second quarter 2017 financial results and conference call

* Hill International - ‍Continues to compile info regarding, and complete proper accounting, related tax treatment of, sale of its construction claims group​

* Hill International - ‍Once co compilation and assessment, it will issue subsequent announcement regarding timing for release of its financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

