Hill International Inc:

* HILL INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS PRESENCE IN INDIA WITH MULTIPLE RAIL / METRO PROJECT SELECTIONS

* HILL INTERNATIONAL INC - AWARDS HAVE A TOTAL PROJECT VALUE ESTIMATED AT NEARLY $4 BILLION

* HILL INTERNATIONAL INC - GOT TWO CONTRACTS IN RAIL AND METRO SECTOR IN INDIA

* HILL INTERNATIONAL - FIRST CONTRACT FROM RVNL TO PROVIDE PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR EFFORT THAT WILL DOUBLE 120 KM OF RAIL LINE IN VARANASI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: