Dec 22 (Reuters) - Hill International Inc:

* HILL INTERNATIONAL RESTATEMENT AND PROFIT IMPROVEMENT PLAN UPDATE

* HILL INTERNATIONAL INC - TOTAL ESTIMATED BACKLOG AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 WAS $890 MILLION COMPARED TO $895 MILLION AT JUNE 30, 2017

* HILL INTERNATIONAL INC - EXPECTS CONSULTING FEE REVENUE BETWEEN $385 MILLION AND $400 MILLION FOR 2017 AND BETWEEN $400 MILLION AND $415 MILLION FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: