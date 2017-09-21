FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hill International to restate financial statements for previous years
#Market News
September 21, 2017 / 11:20 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Hill International to restate financial statements for previous years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Hill International Inc

* Board determined that co will restate co’s previously issued financial statements for each of years ended Dec 31, 2016, 2015, 2014​

* Expects that these adjustments will result in aggregate increases in selling, general & administrative expenses​

* Co intends to file restated annual & quarterly financial statements for non-reliance periods as soon as practicable​

* Also‍ determined co will restate previously issued financial statements for qtrs ended March 31, June 30, Sept 30 in 2015, 2016​

* Prelim overall net foreign currency adjustment to previously reported results expected to be $25 million-$35 million across 2014, 2015, 2016

* Expects that foreign currency adjustments will result in aggregate decreases in accumulative other comprehensive loss​

* Expects that adjustments will result in aggregate decreases in retained earnings​

* Accounting for foreign currency translation adjustments related to intercompany balances was not appropriate in few prior statements​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
