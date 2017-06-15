FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hill International to support Odebrecht Transport on major infrastructure projects
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
June 15, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hill International to support Odebrecht Transport on major infrastructure projects

June 15 (Reuters) - Hill International Inc

* Hill international - has received contract from odebrecht transport to provide an independent assessment of construction of são paulo city metro line 6

* Hill international inc - são paulo city metro line 6 is a 15-kilometer (9.3-mile) line with 15 stations and is approximately one-third complete

* Hill international - to also provide independent assessment of construction of dom pedro highway in são paulo state, br-163 highway in mato grosso state Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

