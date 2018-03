March 12 (Reuters) - Hill-Rom Holdings Inc:

* HILL-ROM ANNOUNCES DIVESTITURE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS

* HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTS TO INCUR AFTER-TAX CHARGES TOTALING APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION

* HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC - TO DIVEST CERTAIN OF ITS THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS TO MINNEAPOLIS-BASED UNIVERSAL HOSPITAL SERVICES INC

* HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC - ‍WILL TRANSFER TO UHS CERTAIN MOVEABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT THAT CAN BE RENTED TO CUSTOMERS​