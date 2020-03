Hill-Rom Holdings Inc:

* HILLROM MORE THAN DOUBLES PRODUCTION OF CRITICAL CARE PRODUCTS, INCLUDING VENTILATORS, HOSPITAL BEDS AND VITALS MONITORING DEVICES TO SUPPORT COVID-19 RESPONSE

* HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC - WORKING TO INCREASE ITS PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF LIFE2000 FIVE-FOLD ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS

* HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC - WORKING TO SIGNIFICANTLY RAMP UP PRODUCTION OF CRITICAL CARE PRODUCTS