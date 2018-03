BRIEF-Hill-Rom Holdings, Universal Hospital Services Enter Settlement Regarding Previously Disclosed Litigation​

March 12 (Reuters) - Hill-Rom Holdings Inc:

* HILL-ROM HOLDINGS - CO, UNIVERSAL HOSPITAL SERVICES ENTERED SETTLEMENT RELATED TO CORPORATION’S PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION​

* HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC - ‍UHS HAS AGREED TO DROP ITS LAWSUIT AGAINST CORPORATION AS PART OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT​

* HILL-ROM SAYS ‍SETTLEMENT PROVIDED FOR CONVEYANCE OF SOME NET ASSETS RELATING TO HILL-ROM’S THIRD PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS

* HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ‍ANTICIPATES TO INCUR CHARGES OF ABOUT $14 MILLION RELATING TO CARRYING VALUE OF NET LONG-LIVED ASSETS CONVEYED​