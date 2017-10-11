FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hill-Rom provides update on Puerto Rico facility
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2017 / 11:14 AM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Hill-Rom provides update on Puerto Rico facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hill-rom Holdings Inc

* Hill-Rom provides update on Puerto Rico facility

* Hill-Rom Holdings Inc - ‍does not expect a material financial impact related to recent hurricanes​

* Hill-Rom Holdings - ‍repairs have been completed, manufacturing operations have resumed​

* Hill-Rom Holdings - ‍confirmed aspen surgical​ facility sustained minor structural damage, temporary loss of power, minimal water damage due to hurricane

* Hill-Rom Holdings Inc - expects to return to full production capacity at Puerto Rico facility in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.