March 7 (Reuters) - Hill-Rom Holdings Inc:

* HILL-ROM RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* HILL-ROM HOLDINGS - BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE

* HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY'S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE