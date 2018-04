BRIEF-Hill-Rom's Posts Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.42

April 27 (Reuters) - Hill-Rom Holdings Inc:

* HILL-ROM’S FISCAL SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS EXCEED GUIDANCE

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* Q2 REVENUE $711 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $705.5 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.05 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* EXPECTS Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $1.12 TO $1.14 PER DILUTED SHARE.

* NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE

* EXPECTS Q3 REVENUE TO INCREASE ABOUT 3 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS, ABOUT 1 PERCENT ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.61, REVENUE VIEW $2.85 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.16, REVENUE VIEW $710.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S