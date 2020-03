March 27 (Reuters) - Hill & Smith Holdings PLC:

* REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFIT IN TWO MONTHS TO 29 FEBRUARY 2020 WAS IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* SINCE MIDDLE OF MARCH WE HAVE EXPERIENCED DISRUPTION IN GROUP’S FRENCH AND INDIAN OPERATIONS

* GIVEN EVOLVING NATURE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, IT IS TOO EARLY TO PROVIDE EARNINGS GUIDANCE