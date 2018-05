May 2 (Reuters) - Hillenbrand Inc:

* Q2 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.34

* QUARTER-END ORDER BACKLOG OF $753 MILLION GREW 35% OVER PRIOR YEAR

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY EPS REFLECTS NON-CASH CHARGES OF $63 MILLION, OR $0.98 PER SHARE, FOR GOODWILL AND TRADE NAME IMPAIRMENTS

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $434.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S