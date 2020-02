Feb 17 (Reuters) - Asymchem Laboratories Tian Jin Co Ltd :

* SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL PET LTD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQURE CO’S 18.7 MILLION SHARES

* SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL PET LTD'S STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO REACH 8.0% FROM 0.6% PREVIOUSLY AFTER THE TRANSACTION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2P2pHQK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)