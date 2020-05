May 13 (Reuters) - Asymchem Laboratories Tian Jin Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT IS IN DEAL TO RAISE UP TO 2.3 BILLION YUAN ($324.79 million) BY SELLING 18.7 MILLION SHARES TO HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PTD LTD AT 123.56 YUAN PER SHARE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2T24CrJ ; bit.ly/3cvtOys Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0816 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)