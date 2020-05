BRIEF-Hillrom's Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance

May 1 (Reuters) - Hill-Rom Holdings Inc:

* HILLROM’S FISCAL SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS EXCEED GUIDANCE

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.15 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q2 REVENUE $723 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $701.6 MILLION

* PROVIDES FINANCIAL UPDATE ON COVID-19

* HILL-ROM HOLDINGS- NOT IN POSITION TO REASONABLY ESTIMATE NET EFFECT OF DYNAMICS ON ITS FULL-YEAR OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AT THIS TIME

* HILL-ROM - EXPERIENCING PROJECT DELAYS, PRIMARILY IN SURGICAL SOLUTIONS, CARE COMMUNICATIONS BUSINESSES