Feb 25 (Reuters) - Hills Ltd:

* HILLS LTD- HY EBITDA $9.1 MILLION VERSUS $5.1 MILLION

* HILLS LTD- HY REVENUE $126.7 MILLION VERSUS $132.3 MILLION

* HILLS LTD- SOME DELAYS ASSOCIATED WITH PRODUCTS SOURCED FROM CHINA ANTICIPATED IN COMING MONTHS FOR DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* HILLS LTD- IMPACT OF VIRUS ON HEALTH BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE MINIMAL GIVEN LOW EXPOSURE TO GOODS SOURCED FROM CHINA