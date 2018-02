Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hilltop Holdings Inc:

* HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. TO ACQUIRE THE BANK OF RIVER OAKS

* HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC - AGREED TO PAY CASH IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $85 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS AND OPTION HOLDERS OF BANK OF RIVER OAKS.​

* HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC - ‍TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES​

* HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC - DEAL TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY HELD, HOUSTON-BASED BANK OF RIVER OAKS IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION​