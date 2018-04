April 11 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* HILTON ANNOUNCES FULL EXERCISE OF OPTION TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL SHARES IN SECONDARY OFFERING

* HILTON WORLDWIDE - UNDERWRITERS EXERCISED OPTION TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL 6 MLN SHARES OF HILTON STOCK AT EXERCISE PRICE OF $73/SHARE

* HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC - CLOSING OF OPTION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON APRIL 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: